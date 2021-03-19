Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MARCENT Commander visits PSAB [Image 1 of 6]

    MARCENT Commander visits PSAB

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA -- Lt. Gen. Carl Mundy III, Commander, Marine Corps Forces, Central Command, meets with Marines and Airmen while visiting Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 19, 2021. Lt. Gen. Mundy travelled to the base to meet with Brig. Gen. Evan Pettus, Commander, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, to discuss how the joint forces at PSAB integrate to fulfill U.S. Central Command priorities, and meet with the Marines and Airmen deployed there.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 05:39
    Photo ID: 6571605
    VIRIN: 210319-F-VI840-1013
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.57 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARCENT Commander visits PSAB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Leala Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MARCENT Commander visits PSAB
    MARCENT Commander visits PSAB
    MARCENT Commander visits PSAB
    MARCENT Commander visits PSAB
    MARCENT Commander visits PSAB
    MARCENT Commander visits PSAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WinToday #PrevialTomorrow #ReadyAF #Marine #MARCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT