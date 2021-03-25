Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ammo technicians build inventory during routine training event

    Ammo technicians build inventory during routine training event

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Manuel Melendez, 8th Maintenance Squadron hydraulics specialist, uses a hoist to transport a munition during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 24, 2021. The 8th MXS “Dragons” build and maintain munitions for the 8th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

