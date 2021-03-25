Airman Abigail Lyons, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft armament system technician, controls a hoist to move munitions during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 24, 2021. The 8th MXS “Dragons” build and maintain munitions for the 8th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 04:05 Photo ID: 6571558 VIRIN: 210325-F-BZ793-1089 Resolution: 6364x4247 Size: 4.65 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ammo technicians build inventory during routine training event [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.