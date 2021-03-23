Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Somerset LCACs begin offload in Oman [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Somerset LCACs begin offload in Oman

    GULF OF OMAN

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210323-M-JX780-1171 GULF OF OMAN (March 23, 2021) – U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 39, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, returns to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) after disembarking personnel and equipment assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), in the Gulf of Oman, March 23. Somerset, part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 00:34
    VIRIN: 210323-M-JX780-1171
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    TAGS

    LCAC
    USS Makin Island
    15th MEU
    Oman
    USS Somerset
    MKIARG15MEU

