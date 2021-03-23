USS Somerset LCACs begin offload in Oman

210323-M-JX780-1171 GULF OF OMAN (March 23, 2021) – U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 39, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, returns to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) after disembarking personnel and equipment assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), in the Gulf of Oman, March 23. Somerset, part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

Date Taken: 03.23.2021, by LCpl Brendan Mullin