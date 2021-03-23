USS Somerset LCACs begin offload in Oman

210323-M-JX780-1078 GULF OF OMAN (March 23, 2021) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Michael Eberhart, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), watches the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) maneuver past the Somerset in the Gulf of Oman, March 23. Makin Island and Somerset, part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

