Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt. Col. Jauquet Dignified Transfer [Image 1 of 3]

    Lt. Col. Jauquet Dignified Transfer

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 138th Fighter Wing render a final salute to Lt. Col. Eric Jauquet, 138th Operations Support Squadron commander, at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., March 25, 2021. Jauquet joined the 138th FW in 1994 as a crew chief and commissioned in 1999. He participated in several deployments with the 125th Fighter Squadron, flew 125 combat sorties and completed nearly 3,000 hours in the F-16 Viper. He passed away on March 20, 2021 from natural causes. (Oklahoma Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 20:14
    Photo ID: 6571332
    VIRIN: 210325-Z-QZ854-1049
    Resolution: 3822x2548
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Jauquet Dignified Transfer [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Rebecca Imwalle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Col. Jauquet Dignified Transfer
    Lt. Col. Jauquet Dignified Transfer
    Lt. Col. Jauquet Dignified Transfer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dignified Transfer
    Jauquet
    smokin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT