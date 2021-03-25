Pilots from the 125th Fighter Squadron salute a hearse carrying Lt. Col. Eric Jauquet, 138th Operations Support Squadron commander, at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., March 25, 2021. Jauquet joined the 138th Fighter Wing in 1994 as a crew chief and commissioned in 1999. He participated in several deployments with the 125th FS, flew 125 combat sorties and completed nearly 3,000 hours in the F-16 Viper. He passed away on March 20, 2021 from natural causes. (Oklahoma Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 20:15
|Photo ID:
|6571334
|VIRIN:
|210325-Z-QZ854-2006
|Resolution:
|4105x2737
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Lt. Col. Jauquet Dignified Transfer [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Rebecca Imwalle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT