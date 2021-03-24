Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bronco Fitness Challenge [Image 7 of 10]

    Bronco Fitness Challenge

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    1st Lt. Michelle Graddic from Charlie Company, 325th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conducts a 2,000m row as part of the Bronco Fitness Challenge at F-Quad, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Mar. 24, 2021. The Bronco Fitness Challenge is a competition over the course of three days that assesses Soldiers on their muscular strength, muscular endurance, anaerobic, and aerobic endurance in order to give feedback on their physical readiness and gain the title of the fittest Soldier in the brigade. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 19:00
    Photo ID: 6571263
    VIRIN: 210324-A-PD523-286
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 22.59 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bronco Fitness Challenge [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Angelo Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

