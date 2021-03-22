Cpt. Jillian Jones, commander of Echo Company, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conducts a body weight bench press for max repetition as part of the Bronco Fitness Challenge at F-Quad, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Mar. 22, 2021. The Bronco Fitness Challenge is a competition over the course of three days that assesses Soldiers on their muscular strength, muscular endurance, anaerobic, and aerobic endurance in order to give feedback on their physical readiness and gain the title of the fittest Soldier in the brigade. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)

