    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade works with the U.S. Coast Guard to recover displaced buoys. [Image 6 of 6]

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade works with the U.S. Coast Guard to recover displaced buoys.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    A UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter carries a buoy to a drop site located in Blackbeard Creek near Sunbury, Georgia, March 23. Aviators from the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division partnered with the U.S. Coast Guard to recover eight buoys that had been displaced due to past hurricanes. By working with the U.S. Coast Guard, 3rd CAB is able to perform unique training missions allowing them to operate in a diverse array of environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 14:51
    Photo ID: 6570802
    VIRIN: 210323-A-OL598-1326
    Resolution: 5241x3494
    Size: 8.36 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade works with the U.S. Coast Guard to recover displaced buoys. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    3rd CAB
    Marne Air

