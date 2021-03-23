3rd Combat Aviation Brigade works with the U.S. Coast Guard to recover displaced buoys.

A CH-47 Chinook helicopter carries a buoy to a drop site located in Blackbeard Creek near Sunbury, Georgia, March 23. Aviators from the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division partnered with the U.S. Coast Guard to recover eight buoys that had been displaced due to past hurricanes. By working with the U.S. Coast Guard, 3rd CAB is able to perform unique training missions allowing them to operate in a diverse array of environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

