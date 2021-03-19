Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler recognizes newest senior master sergeants

    Keesler recognizes newest senior master sergeants

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Senior master sergeant promotion release plaques and certificates of selection are displayed inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 19, 2021. Nine Airmen were recognized for their promotion to the rank of senior master sergeant during the release ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    Senior Master Sgt. Release

