Keesler recognizes newest senior master sergeants

U.S. Air Force Col. James Kafer, 81st Training Wing vice commander, delivers remarks during the Senior Master Sergeant Promotion Release Ceremony inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 19, 2021. Nine Airmen were recognized for their

promotion to the rank of senior master sergeant during the release ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

