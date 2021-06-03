Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Exercise with Iwo Jima ARG [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Exercise with Iwo Jima ARG

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    210306-N-NQ285-1145
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), not pictured, transits the Atlantic Ocean in formation with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), right, the transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and the guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) during a live-fire exercise, March 6, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 11:23
    Photo ID: 6570244
    VIRIN: 210306-N-NQ285-1145
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 974.43 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Exercise with Iwo Jima ARG [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Exercise with Iwo Jima ARG
    USS Iwo Jima

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iwo Jima ARG and 24th MEU Deploy After Redefining Integrated Training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    Amphibious
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT