USS Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Exercise with Iwo Jima ARG

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), not pictured, transits the Atlantic Ocean in formation with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), right, the transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and the guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) during a live-fire exercise, March 6, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|03.06.2021
|03.25.2021 11:23
|6570244
|210306-N-NQ285-1145
|5568x3712
|974.43 KB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|5
|2
