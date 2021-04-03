Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Iwo Jima [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Iwo Jima

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.04.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    210304-N-WP865-1091
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 4, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean, March 4, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 11:23
    Photo ID: 6570245
    VIRIN: 210304-N-WP865-1091
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Exercise with Iwo Jima ARG
    USS Iwo Jima

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    U.S. Navy
    USS Iwo Jima
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    CPR-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT