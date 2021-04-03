210304-N-WP865-1091
ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 4, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean, March 4, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)
|03.04.2021
|03.25.2021 11:23
|6570245
|210304-N-WP865-1091
|3300x2550
|1.61 MB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|4
|3
