210320-N-WQ732-5134 BLACK SEA (March 20, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Laplause Moore, from Baton Rouge, Mississippi, signals to pilots of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), March 20, 2021. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 03:37 Photo ID: 6570012 VIRIN: 210320-N-WQ732-5089 Resolution: 4626x3079 Size: 1.75 MB Location: BLACK SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Monterey Conducts Operations in the Black Sea [Image 2 of 2], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.