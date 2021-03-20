Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Black Sea

    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Black Sea

    BLACK SEA

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210320-N-WQ732-5134 BLACK SEA (March 20, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Laplause Moore, from Baton Rouge, Mississippi, signals to pilots of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), March 20, 2021. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 03:37
    Photo ID: 6570015
    VIRIN: 210320-N-WQ732-5134
    Resolution: 5313x3542
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: BLACK SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monterey Conducts Operations in the Black Sea [Image 2 of 2], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    
    

    TAGS

    #MONTEREY
    #C6F
    #USNAVY
    #BLACKSEA
    #IKESCG2021

