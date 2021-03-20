Monterey Conducts Operations in the Black Sea

210320-N-WQ732-4044 BLACK SEA (March 20, 2021) Sailors practice room clearing procedures during visit board search and seizure (VBSS) training aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), March 20, 2021. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

