Monterey Conducts Operations in the Black Sea

210320-N-WQ732-3005 BLACK SEA (March 20, 2021) Damage Controlman 1st Class Coy Perkins, from Yonkers, New York, cuts metal with a portable exothermal cutting unit (PECU) aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), March 20, 2021. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

Date Taken: 03.20.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 Location: BLACK SEA