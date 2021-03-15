Phantoms train at night

U.S. Army Spc. Mario Alonzo, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter mechanic assigned to Charlie Company, 5th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade “Phantoms,” performs maintenance on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 15, 2021. The Phantoms provide Incirlik with rotary wing capability giving the wing an ability to provide quick support in its area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

