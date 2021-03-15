Phantoms prepare for flight

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joseph Duncan, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot assigned to Charlie Company, 5th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade “Phantoms,” performs pre-flight maintenance at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 15, 2021. The Phantoms provide Incirlik with rotary wing capability giving the wing an ability to provide quick support in its area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

