Phantoms train at night

U.S. Army Capt. Emanuel Osei, 5th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, Charlie Company commander performs maintenance checks on a UH-60 Black Hawk March 15, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The Phantoms provide Incirlik with rotary wing capability giving the wing an ability to provide quick support in its area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

