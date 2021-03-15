Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phantoms train at night [Image 2 of 3]

    Phantoms train at night

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Capt. Emanuel Osei, 5th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, Charlie Company commander performs maintenance checks on a UH-60 Black Hawk March 15, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The Phantoms provide Incirlik with rotary wing capability giving the wing an ability to provide quick support in its area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phantoms train at night [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    Airman Magazine
    5th Battalion
    U.S. Army

