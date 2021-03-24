Army Combat Fitness Test 3.0

Sgt. Henry Lugo, a human resources specialist assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conducts the newly revised plank event while taking the Army Combat Fitness Test at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on March 24, 2021. The latest revision to the ACFT continues to allow the plank as an alternate exercise for the leg tuck event but changes the scoring system for the event to a 100 point scale as opposed to the previous version which scored it as a pass or fail with a maximum 60 points. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

