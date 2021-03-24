Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Combat Fitness Test 3.0

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Sgt. Henry Lugo, a human resources specialist assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conducts the newly revised plank event while taking the Army Combat Fitness Test at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on March 24, 2021. The latest revision to the ACFT continues to allow the plank as an alternate exercise for the leg tuck event but changes the scoring system for the event to a 100 point scale as opposed to the previous version which scored it as a pass or fail with a maximum 60 points. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 21:38
    VIRIN: 210324-A-AK380-044
    Resolution: 6146x4097
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Combat Fitness Test 3.0 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACFT
    Army Combat Fitness Test
    ACFT 3.0

