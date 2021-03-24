Sgt. Henry Lugo, a human resources specialist assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conducts the standing power throw event while taking the Army Combat Fitness Test at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on March 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 21:38
|Photo ID:
|6569884
|VIRIN:
|210324-A-AK380-011
|Resolution:
|6584x4389
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Combat Fitness Test 3.0 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
