CAMP PENDLETON (Dec. 18, 2020) - Gas Turbine Systems Technician First Class Aries Marquez (left) observes Gas Turbine Systems Technician Third Class Jasmine Williams (right) while conducting repairs to a propeller belonging to a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5. ACU-5 boasts several intermediate maintenance activities as well as a deployable sea component. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Operations Specialist Justin Oxford)
Maintenance Success: Assault Craft Unit 5 Achieves Highest Readiness Level in 34-Year History
