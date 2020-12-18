201218-N-OI926-1001

CAMP PENDLETON (Dec. 18, 2020) - Gas Turbine Systems Technician First Class Aries Marquez (left) observes Gas Turbine Systems Technician Third Class Jasmine Williams (right) while conducting repairs to a propeller belonging to a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5. ACU-5 boasts several intermediate maintenance activities as well as a deployable sea component. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Operations Specialist Justin Oxford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2020 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 18:21 Photo ID: 6569777 VIRIN: 201218-N-OI926-1001 Resolution: 6139x4011 Size: 4.49 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance Success: Assault Craft Unit 5 Achieves Highest Readiness Level in 34-Year History [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.