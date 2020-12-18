Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maintenance Success: Assault Craft Unit 5 Achieves Highest Readiness Level in 34-Year History [Image 1 of 3]

    Maintenance Success: Assault Craft Unit 5 Achieves Highest Readiness Level in 34-Year History

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    201218-N-OI926-1001
    CAMP PENDLETON (Dec. 18, 2020) - Gas Turbine Systems Technician First Class Aries Marquez (left) observes Gas Turbine Systems Technician Third Class Jasmine Williams (right) while conducting repairs to a propeller belonging to a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5. ACU-5 boasts several intermediate maintenance activities as well as a deployable sea component. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Operations Specialist Justin Oxford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 18:21
    Photo ID: 6569777
    VIRIN: 201218-N-OI926-1001
    Resolution: 6139x4011
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance Success: Assault Craft Unit 5 Achieves Highest Readiness Level in 34-Year History [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintenance Success: Assault Craft Unit 5 Achieves Highest Readiness Level in 34-Year History
    Maintenance Success: Assault Craft Unit 5 Achieves Highest Readiness Level in 34-Year History
    Maintenance Success: Assault Craft Unit 5 Achieves Highest Readiness Level in 34-Year History

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maintenance Success: Assault Craft Unit 5 Achieves Highest Readiness Level in 34-Year History

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ASSAULT CRAFT UNIT 5
    LCAC
    ACU 5
    US NAVY
    READINESS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT