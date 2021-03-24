Sailors receive COVID-19 vaccines

210324-N-WF272-1033 COLTS NECK, N.J. (March 24, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Chad Rivera, from Yigo, Guam, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Earle, Naval Weapons Station Earle, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to local Sailors. Getting the vaccine is voluntary, but all DoD personnel are encouraged to get it to protect their health, their families and their community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

