    Sailors receive COVID-19 vaccines [Image 3 of 3]

    Sailors receive COVID-19 vaccines

    COLTS NECK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    210324-N-WF272-1033 COLTS NECK, N.J. (March 24, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Chad Rivera, from Yigo, Guam, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Earle, Naval Weapons Station Earle, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to local Sailors. Getting the vaccine is voluntary, but all DoD personnel are encouraged to get it to protect their health, their families and their community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 16:59
    Photo ID: 6569694
    VIRIN: 210324-N-WF272-1033
    Resolution: 2258x3000
    Size: 827.9 KB
    Location: COLTS NECK, NJ, US 
    Hometown: YIGO, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors receive COVID-19 vaccines [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccines
    sailor
    COVID-19
    "Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia
    sink COVID

