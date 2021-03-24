Sailors receive COVID-19 vaccines

210324-N-WF272-1020 COLTS NECK, N.J. (March 24, 2021) Lt. Jamie Desmarais, from Concord, N.H., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, completes the Center for Disease Control and Prevention online survey after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at Naval Weapons Station Earle. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

