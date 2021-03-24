This screenshot of the official Fort McCoy, Wis., Twitter Page is shown March 24, 2021. The page, along with several other online presence pages and websites, were the reason the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office earned a first place award for the 2020 Army Material Command Outstanding Digital Media Management Award. (Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 16:43 Photo ID: 6569676 VIRIN: 210324-A-OK556-453 Resolution: 1556x708 Size: 144.72 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office earns 2020 Army Material Command recognition [Image 4 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.