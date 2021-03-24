Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office earns 2020 Army Material Command recognition [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office earns 2020 Army Material Command recognition

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This screenshot of the official Fort McCoy, Wis., Twitter Page is shown March 24, 2021. The page, along with several other online presence pages and websites, were the reason the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office earned a first place award for the 2020 Army Material Command Outstanding Digital Media Management Award. (Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 16:43
    Photo ID: 6569676
    VIRIN: 210324-A-OK556-453
    Resolution: 1556x708
    Size: 144.72 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office earns 2020 Army Material Command recognition [Image 4 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

