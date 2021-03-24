Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office earns 2020 Army Material Command recognition

Photo By Scott Sturkol | This screenshot of the official Fort McCoy, Wis., Twitter Page is shown March 24,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | This screenshot of the official Fort McCoy, Wis., Twitter Page is shown March 24, 2021. The page, along with several other online presence pages and websites, were the reason the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office earned a first place award for the 2020 Army Material Command Outstanding Digital Media Management Award. (Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

After receiving recognition earlier in the year from Army’s Installation Management Command and the Defense Video and Imagery Distribution System for work completed during 2020, the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office (PAO) earned additional accolades from Army Material Command for 2020 in early March.



During the 2020 Army Material Command David Harris Communication Awards Competition, which announced results March 1, Fort McCoy PAO staff earned awards in broadcast/video, print, and community relations categories.



For broadcast/video, in Category C: Videography, Public Affairs Specialist Scott Sturkol of Fort McCoy PAO earned a first-place award for “Cold-Water Immersion Training Video.” The entry included footage from Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course training. Requirements for this entry are to be “B-roll and prime cuts composed primarily of uncontrolled action depicting the U.S. military's participation in a combined, interagency, joint or service operation, exercise, training, or contingency.”



In the print categories, Fort McCoy PAO earned first place in Category C: Outstanding Digital Media Management (Unit Category). This category recognizes the overall excellence of digital content produced for Army organizations. For Fort McCoy PAO, it recognizes the work by the office staff with the Fort McCoy website, https://home.army.mil/mccoy; Fort McCoy Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/FtMcCoy; Fort McCoy Twitter page, https://twitter.com/fort_mccoy; Fort McCoy Defense Visual Information Distribution Service page, https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FMPAO; and more.



Significant Contributors include Sturkol, Editorial Assistant Aimee Malone, retired Public Affairs Specialist Theresa Fitzgerald, Public Affairs Specialist Kaleen Holliday, Public Affairs Specialist and Protocol Officer Chris Hanson, Supervisory Public Affairs Specialist Bill Coppernoll, and Public Affairs Officer Tonya Townsell.



In the community relations competition, Fort McCoy PAO earned a first place in Category B: Community Relations Special Event, for “Fort McCoy Community Leader Engagement Event.” The office was recognized for its work with a special visit by local community leaders from Sparta and Tomah to further build partnerships and relations between the installation and those communities. See news coverage of that event at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/381412/community-leaders-participate-special-visit-fort-mccoy. Significant contributors for this award include Fitzgerald, Holliday, Coppernoll, Hanson, Townsell, Sturkol, and Malone.



Also in the community relations categories, in the Kathy-Canham Ross Award of Distinction (individual category), a second place finish was awarded to Coppernoll. Though Coppernoll is named as the recipient, he said the award is representative of everyone within the office who supported community relations events for the office. This award placing went further to compete at Army level.



