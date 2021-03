U.S. Navy Lt. Ann Lehto, right, a general medical officer with the U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command – New England, conducts a simulated sexual assault forensic examination interview of a role player performed by Maj. Melissa Perkins, a nurse practitioner with the Fort Drum Medical Activity, during the Sexual Assault Medical Forensic Examiner course hosted on Fort Drum, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021. The course, which is traditionally held in San Antonio, was conducted at Fort Drum by experienced professionals to mitigate COVID-19 risks due to travel. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 09:37 Photo ID: 6568942 VIRIN: 210210-A-XX000-1002 Resolution: 1908x2671 Size: 1.11 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expanding Compassionate Care for Sexual Assault Survivors: Fort Drum sexual assault healthcare specialist provides training in forensic examinations to Navy doctor [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.