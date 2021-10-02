U.S. Navy Lt. Ann Lehto, left, a general medical officer with U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command – New England, performs the role of a sexual assault victim during the practical training portion of the Sexual Assault Medical Forensic Examiner course hosted on Fort Drum, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Lehto traveled from NMRTC- New England’s headquarters in Newport, R.I., to complete the SAMFE course, which is normally conducted in San Antonio. (Courtesy Photo)
Expanding Compassionate Care for Sexual Assault Survivors: Fort Drum sexual assault healthcare specialist provides training in forensic examinations to Navy doctor
