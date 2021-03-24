Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Imam Ali Air Base Iraq ATC tower renovation project [Image 2 of 2]

    Imam Ali Air Base Iraq ATC tower renovation project

    IRAQ

    03.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    The control tower at Imam Ali Air Base Iraq. The tower is being renovated for the Iraqi Air Force by the U.S. Air Force's Aerospace Management Systems Division at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC/HBA), Hanscom Air Force Base. The Air Force elected to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East and Memphis Districts on the project due to their experience in the region and civil engineering expertise.

