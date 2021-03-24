A team from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District meeting for the real time walk through assessment of the Imam Ali Air Base control tower in Iraq. From left to right (Michelle Williams-Newsom - Senior Architect, David Wilson - Senior Electrical Engineer, Robert Turnage - Mechanical and Electrical Section Chief. (Photo by Jordan Bledsoe)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 08:19
|Photo ID:
|6568822
|VIRIN:
|210324-A-A1417-0005
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|MEMPHIS, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Memphis District team collaborates with Middle East team on project in Iraq [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Virtual Collaboration Allows Critical Project to Stay on Track
LEAVE A COMMENT