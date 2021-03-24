Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memphis District team collaborates with Middle East team on project in Iraq [Image 1 of 2]

    Memphis District team collaborates with Middle East team on project in Iraq

    MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    A team from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District meeting for the real time walk through assessment of the Imam Ali Air Base control tower in Iraq. From left to right (Michelle Williams-Newsom - Senior Architect, David Wilson - Senior Electrical Engineer, Robert Turnage - Mechanical and Electrical Section Chief. (Photo by Jordan Bledsoe)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 08:19
    Memphis District team collaborates with Middle East team on project in Iraq [Image 2 of 2]

    Memphis District team collaborates with Middle East team on project in Iraq
    Imam Ali Air Base Iraq ATC tower renovation project

    Virtual Collaboration Allows Critical Project to Stay on Track

    Iraq
    ATC
    Memphis District
    TAD
    TAM

