Memphis District team collaborates with Middle East team on project in Iraq

A team from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District meeting for the real time walk through assessment of the Imam Ali Air Base control tower in Iraq. From left to right (Michelle Williams-Newsom - Senior Architect, David Wilson - Senior Electrical Engineer, Robert Turnage - Mechanical and Electrical Section Chief. (Photo by Jordan Bledsoe)

Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021