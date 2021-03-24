Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Navy Capt. Visit to CFAS [Image 1 of 2]

    Royal Navy Capt. Visit to CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (March 24, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams and Royal Navy Capt. Simon Staley, U.K. Defense Attaché to Japan converse onboard CFAS March 24, 2021. Staley visited CFAS to learn about CFAS’ capabilities in preparation for future operations between the U.S. Navy, Royal Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

