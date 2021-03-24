Royal Navy Capt. Visit to CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (March 24, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams briefs Royal Navy Capt. Simon Staley, U.K. Defense Attaché to Japan onboard CFAS March 24, 2021. Staley visited CFAS to learn about CFAS’ capabilities in preparation for future operations between the U.S. Navy, Royal Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
