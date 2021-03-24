SASEBO, Japan (March 24, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams briefs Royal Navy Capt. Simon Staley, U.K. Defense Attaché to Japan onboard CFAS March 24, 2021. Staley visited CFAS to learn about CFAS’ capabilities in preparation for future operations between the U.S. Navy, Royal Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 03:06 Photo ID: 6568685 VIRIN: 210324-N-CA060-0021 Resolution: 4474x3196 Size: 793.37 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal Navy Capt. Visit to CFAS [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.