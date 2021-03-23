Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Dawgs respond to emergency training scenario [Image 6 of 7]

    Fire Dawgs respond to emergency training scenario

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Orlando Teel, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, picks up a manikin during a training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 23, 2021. Firefighters respond to emergencies from brush fires to burning rocket fuel and hazardous material fires to ensure the safety of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    This work, Fire Dawgs respond to emergency training scenario [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    firefighter
    fire department
    training

