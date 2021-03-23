Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fire Dawgs respond to emergency training scenario [Image 2 of 7]

    Fire Dawgs respond to emergency training scenario

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Orlando Teel, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, carries a manikin during a training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 23, 2021. Firefighters respond to emergencies from brush fires to burning rocket fuel and hazardous material fires to ensure the safety of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 01:15
    Photo ID: 6568657
    VIRIN: 210323-F-BZ793-3133
    Resolution: 6234x4161
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Dawgs respond to emergency training scenario [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire Dawgs respond to emergency training scenario
    Fire Dawgs respond to emergency training scenario
    Fire Dawgs respond to emergency training scenario
    Fire Dawgs respond to emergency training scenario
    Fire Dawgs respond to emergency training scenario
    Fire Dawgs respond to emergency training scenario
    Fire Dawgs respond to emergency training scenario

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fire department
    firefighters
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT