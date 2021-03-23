Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, left, awards Staff Sgt. Maura Trujillo a coin during a visit to Eielson Airforce Base, Alaska, March 23, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 00:38
|Photo ID:
|6568640
|VIRIN:
|210323-Z-MK318-0157
|Resolution:
|4530x3019
|Size:
|565.64 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard visits Eielson Air Force Base [Image 11 of 11], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS
