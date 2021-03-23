Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard visits Eielson Air Force Base

    Adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard visits Eielson Air Force Base

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, left, awards Staff Sgt. Jessica Hooker a coin during a visit to Eielson Airforce Base, Alaska, March 23, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 00:38
    Photo ID: 6568641
    VIRIN: 210323-Z-MK318-0164
    Resolution: 4731x3154
    Size: 531.86 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard visits Eielson Air Force Base [Image 11 of 11], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska National Guard
    Eielson Air Force Base

