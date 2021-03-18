Female Warfare Tactics Instructors Lead Warship Rushmore

Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) is led by Amphibious Warfare (AMW) Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTIs) Lt. Cmdr. Tammi Ballinger (left) and Cmdr. Emily Royse, both graduates of the same October 2017 Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) WTI course. Ballinger relieved Royse as the executive officer prior to Royse’s fleet-up, becoming the first female WTI commanding officer. SMWDC accepts applications from top-talented junior Surface Warfare Officers to become expert warfare tacticians in one of four warfare areas – AMW, Integrated Air and Missile Defense, Mine Warfare, or Anti-Submarine Warfare / Surface Warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Heather Brown / released).

