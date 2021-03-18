Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Female Warfare Tactics Instructors Lead Warship Rushmore

    Female Warfare Tactics Instructors Lead Warship Rushmore

    NAVAL STATION SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    210318-N-N2432-1001Cmdr. Emily Royse, an Amphibious Warfare (AMW) Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI), became the first female WTI to assume command. Royse was the executive officer and she fleeted-up to command aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47), after being relieved by Lt. Cmdr. Tammi Ballinger – also an AMW WTI. SMWDC accepts applications from top-talented junior Surface Warfare Officers to become expert warfare tacticians in one of four warfare areas – AMW, Integrated Air and Missile Defense, Mine Warfare, or Anti-Submarine Warfare / Surface Warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Heather Brown / released).

    IMAGE INFO

