210303-N-WF272-1011 Moorestown, N.J. (March 18, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Class John Dececco, center, from Harrison, N.J., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, poses for a photo with his family and shipmates after his reenlistment ceremony held at Boundary Creek Natural Resource Area, Moorestown, N.J. Dececco reenlisted for three more years in the Navy. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 16:31 Photo ID: 6568012 VIRIN: 210303-N-WF272-1011 Resolution: 3000x2046 Size: 907.01 KB Location: MOORESTOWN, NJ, US Hometown: HARRISON, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Harrison, N.J. native reenlists in the Navy [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.