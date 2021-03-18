Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harrison, N.J. native reenlists in the Navy [Image 1 of 2]

    Harrison, N.J. native reenlists in the Navy

    MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    210303-N-WF272-1005 Moorestown, N.J. (March 18, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Class John Dececco, right, from Harrison, N.J., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, takes an oath of enlistment given by Lt. Chantrelle Harris, from Brunswick, Ga., during a reenlistment ceremony held at Boundary Creek Natural Resource Area, Moorestown, N.J. Dececco reenlisted for three more years in the Navy. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 16:31
    Photo ID: 6568011
    VIRIN: 210303-N-WF272-1005
    Resolution: 3000x1997
    Size: 1001.46 KB
    Location: MOORESTOWN, NJ, US 
    Hometown: BRUNSWICK, GA, US
    Hometown: HARRISON, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harrison, N.J. native reenlists in the Navy [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Harrison, N.J. native reenlists in the Navy
    Harrison, N.J. native reenlists in the Navy

    TAGS

    reenlistment
    sailor
    U.S. Navy
    continued service
    "Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

