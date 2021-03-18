Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Sailor’s Quick Thinking Prevents Tragic Outcome [Image 1 of 2]

    Ohio Sailor’s Quick Thinking Prevents Tragic Outcome

    SEVEN HILLS, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Dietrick 

    Navy Recruiting District Ohio

    SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (March 18, 2021) - Senior Chief Navy Counselor Terry Horne, the director of operations and personnel for Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center Cleveland, poses for a photo March 18, 2021. Horne intervened during a traffic accident and helped a young driver escape her vehicle after she crashed. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian Dietrick/Released)

    Ohio Sailor&rsquo;s Quick Thinking Prevents Tragic Outcome

