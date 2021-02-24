Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Sailor’s Quick Thinking Prevents Tragic Outcome [Image 2 of 2]

    SEVEN HILLS, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Dietrick 

    Navy Recruiting District Ohio

    SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (Feb. 24, 2021) - This is the SUV that Senior Chief Navy Counselor Terry Horne crawled into and rescued the young driver. Horne, the director of operations and personnel for Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center Cleveland, prevented what could have been a much worse outcome from the accident. (Courtesy photo)

