SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (Feb. 24, 2021) - This is the SUV that Senior Chief Navy Counselor Terry Horne crawled into and rescued the young driver. Horne, the director of operations and personnel for Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center Cleveland, prevented what could have been a much worse outcome from the accident. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 14:05 Photo ID: 6567716 VIRIN: 210224-N-VJ282-496 Resolution: 2923x2312 Size: 1.56 MB Location: SEVEN HILLS, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Sailor’s Quick Thinking Prevents Tragic Outcome [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Brian Dietrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.