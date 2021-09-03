Keesler designs first Master Military Training Leader Program

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Solito, 338th Training Squadron assistant flight chief, leads a flight in various marching formations on the drill pad at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 9, 2021. The Master Military Training Leader Program, created at Keesler, was designed to distinguish the military training leaders who have mastered the demonstration, evaluation and reinforcement of military standards; exude military bearing and discipline while scheduling and conducting military training; and are key leaders among Airmen and their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

