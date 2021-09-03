Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler designs first Master Military Training Leader Program [Image 7 of 9]

    Keesler designs first Master Military Training Leader Program

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Solito, 338th Training Squadron assistant flight chief, leads a flight in various marching formations on the drill pad at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 9, 2021. The Master Military Training Leader Program, created at Keesler, was designed to distinguish the military training leaders who have mastered the demonstration, evaluation and reinforcement of military standards; exude military bearing and discipline while scheduling and conducting military training; and are key leaders among Airmen and their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 13:47
    Photo ID: 6567689
    VIRIN: 210309-F-BD983-0048
    Resolution: 5484x3712
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler designs first Master Military Training Leader Program [Image 9 of 9], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Airman
    Air Education and Training Command
    81st Training Group
    Master Military Training Leaders

