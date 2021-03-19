Keesler designs first Master Military Training Leader Program

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jessica Johnson, 81st Training Support Squadron military training leader school instructor supervisor, wears a Master Military Training Leader rope outside the Levitow Training Support Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 19, 2021. The Master Military Training Leader Program, created at Keesler, was designed to distinguish the military training leaders who have mastered the demonstration, evaluation and reinforcement of military standards; exude military bearing and discipline while scheduling and conducting military training; and are key leaders among Airmen and their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

