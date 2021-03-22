Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON speaks with USNA Chiefs [Image 5 of 5]

    MCPON speaks with USNA Chiefs

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Burke 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (March 22, 2021) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Ressell L. Smith speaks with USNA chiefs during an all hands chiefs call in Mitscher Hall. The event provided opportunity for the academy’s chief’s mess to speak with the Navy’s top enlisted leader on issues going on in the fleet, including personnel and readiness. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Nathan Burke/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 10:44
    Photo ID: 6567432
    VIRIN: 210322-N-OI810-0144
    Resolution: 5368x3579
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON speaks with USNA Chiefs [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Nathan Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chiefs Mess
    USNA
    Navy Chief
    MCPON Midshipmen

