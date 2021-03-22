MCPON speaks with USNA Chiefs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (March 22, 2021) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Ressell L. Smith speaks with USNA chiefs during an all hands chiefs call in Mitscher Hall. The event provided opportunity for the academy’s chief’s mess to speak with the Navy’s top enlisted leader on issues going on in the fleet, including personnel and readiness. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Nathan Burke/Released)

