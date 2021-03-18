Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Africa Command forces prepare for assessment in Mali

    CAMP LEMONNIER, SC, DJIBOUTI

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garcia 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. service members from the 37th Airlift Squadron, the Joint Response Force (JRF), comprised of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), Task Force Bayonet, and Southern European Task Force Africa (SETAF-AF) Civil Affairs service members prepare for an exercise out of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 18, 2021. U.S. forces routinely conduct operational and logistics assessment exercises across regions to prepare for contingencies, exercise readiness, and identify areas of improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garcia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Africa Command forces prepare for assessment in Mali [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    interoperability"
    1CTCS
    C-130
    SOCAFRICA
    "JRF

